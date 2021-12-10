Lewiston’s Holiday Bazaar to gather 40 local vendors to encourage shopping local

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — About ten years ago, Bella Rose opened its doors to the public as just a vineyard. Two years ago, they expanded into a full winery and this weekend, they’re operating as hosts of the Lewiston Holiday Bazaar.

Bringing together over 40 local vendors, the plan is to gather a whole lot of holiday cheer and fit it under one roof. Vendors like Rebecca Reisch, owner of The Drunkin’ Candle, can’t wait to see who the collaboration brings out and who walks away with some of her unique holiday scents

The event takes place on Sunday, December 12th from 12 noon to 5 pm just before the schedule Bills game to avoid a scheduling conflict for Bills Mafia.