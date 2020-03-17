List of local restaurants offering take out, delivery

(WIVB)- With restaurants across the country shutting their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still offering takeout or delivery.
From cookies and cannoli to burritos and bruschetta, the Queen City has got you covered!
Here is a list of some local restaurants providing delivery or takeout:
- 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grille, 99 Aurora St., Lancaster. Takeout, delivery.
- 800 Maple -Take-out
- 240 South, 1780 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. Takeout.
- ABV Allen Burger-175 Allen Street, Take out
- Adam’s Rib, 4517 Main St., Amherst. Takeout, wine available.
- Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern, 555 South Park Ave., Buffalo. Takeout. 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Al-E-Oops Restaurant 5389 Genesee St.Lancaster, NY 14086
- AlesSandviches Restaurant, 6277 Robinson Road, Lockport. Takeout, drive-through.
- Allentown Pizza – Pick up and delivery
- Alton’s- 2221 Transit Road in Elma, 2250 Walden Ave in Cheektowaga.
- Amici, 2516 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery, curbside pickup.
- AMVETS Post 897, 149 Lake Avenue, Blasdell. Friday fish fry available for takeout.
- Amy’s Place Buffalo, 3234 Main Street, Buffalo. Takeout daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Anchor Bar Amherst- Take-out and delivery. The state is also allowing beer and liquor to be ordered (closed bottles only) with food
- Anchor Bar Niagara Falls New York Ã¢ï¿½ï¿½ Takeout
- Andale Mexican Restaurant, 9416 Transit Road, East Amherst- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash
- Andy’s Sunrise Diner – Take-out only
- Angie’s Pizza House, 1904 Niagara St., Buffalo.
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar- Curbside pick-up or delivery every day 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Apple Granny- Take-out and delivery
- Athens Restaurant, 2801 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Takeout, delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, Takeout Taxi.
- Attitudes Bar and Grill, 616 West Ave., Lockport. Takeout, free delivery.
- Babas’ Place 3319 Bailey AveBuffalo NY 832-5252 Open 9-6 Monday-Friday take-out
- Bada Bing, 42 Chippewa St. Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Banchetti by Rizzo’s, 550 N. French Rd. Amherst. Takeout, delivery.
- Barbill – Take-out only
- Bari Italian Street Food, 560 N. French Road, Amherst. Takeout, delivery.
- Barrel and Brine- Take-out
- Bella Rose Winery- Take-out only
- Bellini’s Bistro, 350 Pennsylvania St., Buffalo – Take-out
- Big Ditch Brewing Company, 55 E Huron St, Buffalo. Pickup, delivery noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
- Black Iron Bystro-Take-out
- Blaze Pizza, 1595 Niagara Falls Blvd, Suite 900, Amherst. Delivery, carryout, GrubHub, Postmates, DoorDash.
- Bocce Club Pizza- Take-out
- Bonettis Pizzeria – Take-out, delivery.
- Boston Hotel Steak & Crab House – Take-out
- Bowl Inn- Take-out and delivery
- Bravo Cafe and Catering, 5781 Seneca St., Elma. Delivery and take-out
- Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub, 2457 Grand Island Boulevard, Grand Island. Drive-thru open
- Brick Yard BBQ-Take-out and delivery
- Brick Yard Brewing – Take- out and delivery
- Brite Smith Brewing – Take-out only
- Brownie’s Sports Bar & Tavern – Take-out
- Buffalo’s Best Grill and Catering, 3700 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park. Takeout, free delivery with certain distances.
- Buffalo Brewpub, 6861 Main St, Williamsville. Takeout.
- Buffalo Catering Company, 325 Tacoma Ave., Buffalo. Delivery.
- Buffalo Chophouse, 282 Franklin St., Buffalo. Takeout, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Buffalo Soul, 454 Pearl St., Buffalo. 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Buffalo Tap House, 85 W Chippewa St, Buffalo. Takeout, growler fills, liquor.
- Buffalo Wing Spot, 426 Hertel Ave. Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Burger IM-Take-out. Delivery through Door Dash Grub Hub and Uber Eats
- Burrito Bay, 2341 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Takeout, delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
- Butera’s Craft Beer & Craft Pizza – Take-out and delivery
- Bw’s Barbecue, 5007 Lake Ave., Blasdell. Takeout, DoorDash. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
- Canal Club 62, 62 Webster St., North Tonawanda- Take-out and free delivery up to 10 miles and over $30.00
- Canalside Inn- 4431 Main Street, Gasport, NY 716-772-7733 open for takeout only
- Carmine’s Restaurant, Transit Road, East Amherst- takeout, curbside, delivery. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
- Charlie the Butcher’s Restaurants – Take-out only (All locations)
- Cheeburger Cheeburger, 1593 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Takeout, delivery through Door Dash, Grubhub, Ubereats
- Chef’s “On the Go”, 5483 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville. Takeout and pickup at drive-through window.
- Chef’s Restaurant, 291 Seneca St., Buffalo. Takeout and pickup at drive-through window.
- Chick-N-Pizza Works- All locations providing Take-out and delivery
- Chivetta’s Take Out, 6100 Fisk Road. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
- Christe’s Restaurant, 1056 Union Road, West Seneca. Takeout.
- Chubbys Pizzaria – Take-out and delivery
- Cipollina’s, 6 Clinton St., Akron. Curbside pickup. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
- Clay Handi, 3054 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.
- Coco, 888 Main St., Buffalo. Pickup, delivery, GrubHub.
- Community Beer Works, 520 7th St., Buffalo. Curbside pickup for packaged beer, online ordering for home delivery.
- Como Deli on Center, 555 Center St., Lewiston. – Free delivery on all orders over $30.00
- Condrells, 2805 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.
- Corelife Eatery- Amherst, Clarence, and Hamburg locations. In-store purchases, carryout, pickup orders, delivery, DoorDash.
- Crave Bubble Tea Cafe, 5735 Main St. Williamsville. Takeout, delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Creekview Restaurant – Take-out only
- Curly’s Grill, 647 Ridge Road, Lacakwanna. Takeout, DoorDash, bottle of wine with every pickup order.
- Daniela Restaurant, 387 Forest Ave. Curbside and delivery.
- Danny’s Restaurant- Take-out only
- Dawn’s Restaurant, 69 N. Main St. Angola. Takeout, delivery. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
- Deep South Taco- Take-out and delivery
- Denny’s – Take-out and free delivery
- Dick and Jenny’s, 1270 Baseline Road, Grand Island. Takeout and delivery- Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Doino’s Bar and Grille, Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Takeout, delivery.
- Dominos Pizza, 3155 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.
- Don Tequila- Take-out
- Dosa Place- Take-out only
- Duff’s Eastern Hills, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Curbside pickup, delivery through DoorDash, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eat Fresh Catch- Online ordering. Delivery $20.00 or more
- Eat Rite, 1 Delaware Road, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Ebenezer Ale House -Pick-up orders and delivery of food beer and wine
- Edible Arrangements, 194 Plaza Drive, Williamsville. Delivery, curbside pickup.
- Edible Arrangements, 4779 Transit Road, Depew. Delivery, curbside pickup.
- Eggsperience Restaurant on Delaware, 2878 Delaware Ave., Buffalo- Take-out from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Emily’s Family Diner- 9980 Main Street Clarence -Takeout available Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Falafel Bar, 3545 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo. Takeout, curbside. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Fat Bob’s- Curbside pickup
- Fattey Beer Company, 5 Genesee St., Buffalo. Delivery only
- Firehouse Subs – Take- out via online and call-in orders
- Forestview Restaurant, 4781 Transit Rd, Depew. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.
- Forno Napoli, 1280 Sweethome Road, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery, noon to 8 p.m.
- Fortuna’s Restaurant, 827 19th St, Niagara Falls. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Takeout, curbside pickup, delivery depending on location.
- Francos, 1153 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, 707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo. Takeout
- Frankie’s Donuts & Pizzeria, 717 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Pickup, Takeout, Curbside
- Fresh Catch Poke- Take out and delivery through Door Dash
- Pickup, DoorDash 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- FUZE Asian Grille, 1424 Millersport Highway, Buffalo. Delivery, takeout. Noon to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
- Gabriel’s Gate Restaurant, 145 Allen St., Buffalo. Takeout 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
- Gallo Restaurant-Take-out
- Gardenview Restaurant, 1744 Union Road, West Seneca. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.
- GDI Countryside Inn, 2049 Sandridge Road in Alden. Takeout.
- Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta, 59 Allen St., Buffalo. Takeout, special packages available.
- Gianni Mazia’s, 10325 Main St., Clarence. Takeout, delivery.
- Gigi’s Cucina Povera, 981 Kenmore Ave ., Buffalo. Thursday through Saturday.
- Gin Gin, 3381 Sheridan drive Amherst. Pick up 716-836-2600.
- Gino’s Pizza Place- Take-out and delivery
- Golden Duck Restaurant, 1840 Maple Road, Williamsville. Takeout, DoorDash.
- Great Foodini Pizzeria, 2564 Academy St. Ransomville.
- Gray’s Pizzeria, 378 Hinds St., Tonawanda. Takeout and delivery
- Greek On The Street, 3189 Delaware Ave, Buffalo. Takeout and delivery.
- Greek to Me- Take-out and delivery
- Hamburg Brewing Company, 6553 Boston State Road. Takeout and delivery, beer available. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Hartman’s Distillery- Curbside take-out and delivery
- Hayes Seafood House, 8900 Main St., Clarence. Takeout 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Fresh market 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- Heidi’s Hideaway Restaurant, 5833 Camp Road, Hamburg.
- Hideaway Grille, 399 Division Street, North Tonawanda. Takeout and delivery.
- Hamlin House Restaurant, 432 Franklin St, Buffalo, Takeout 885-8084
- Hot Mama’s Canteen, 12 Military Rd., Buffalo. Curbside pickup.
- Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell. Takeout, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Imperial Pizza, 1035 Abbott Road, Buffalo. Curbside, delivery, DoorDash, Slice. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- India Star, 3167 Delaware Ave., takeout/delivery.
- Insomnia Cookies, 1300 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Takeout, delivery until 3 a.m. every day.
- Italian Village 6354 Transit Road, Depew. Takeout, curbside, DoorDash.
- J & L BBQ, 697 Erie Ave. in North Tonawanda. Takeout, GrubHub delivery. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
- Jack Astor’s, Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga. Takeout daily, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Jacobi & Sons, 3100 Delaware Ave, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Je Ne Sais Quoi- Take-out only
- Jet Port Restaurant, 7100 Porter Road, Niagara Falls. Takeout, curbside, delivery within three miles.
- Jim’s Steakout- Take-out, delivery and drive-thru
- Joe’s Deli, 714 Maple Road, Williamsville. Pickup.
- Joe’s Deli, 1322 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. Pickup
- Joes Panini Grill, 3024 Delaware Ave, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Joey’s Place, 1122 Hertel Ave., Buffalo – Take-out (11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends)
- John & Mary’s, 6425 Transit Road in Depew. Pickup and curbside.
- John & Mary’s Millersport- takeout, delivery through DoorDash
- Johnny’s Pizzeria- Take-out and delivery
- John’s Pizza and Subs – Take- out and delivery
- Jonny C’s NY Deli and Caterers, 9350 Transit Road, East Amherst. Takeout, pickup, Monday through Sunday.
- Jovis, 2795 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.
- Jovi’s Italian Grill and Bistro
- JT’s Urban Italian – Take -out only
- Judi’s Lounge, 2057 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Takeout daily, noon to 8 p.m.
- Just Pizza and Wings- Take-out and delivery
- Kalamata Family Restaurant, 5690 S. Transit Road, Lockport- Free delivery and takeouts.
- Kaylena Marie’s Bakery, 4236 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Take-out and delivery
- Kenmore, NY 14217
- Kennedy’s Cove, 9800 Main St., Clarence. Takeout, free delivery within five miles.
- Kettles, 3719 Abbott Road, Orchard Park. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., pickup and curbside.
- Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar, 33 Elm St., East Aurora.
- La Divina, 2896 Delaware Ave, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- La Hacienda Brighton – Take-out and delivery
- Lake Effect Diner- Take-out only
- Lake Effect Icecream- Take-out only
- La Nova Pizza, 371 West Ferry St. Buffalo
- La Nova Pizza, 5151 Main St. Williamsville
- La Nova Pizzeria, 371 W. Ferry St., Buffalo and 5151 Main St., Williamsville – Delivery available
- LaPorta’s Pizzeria, W Klein Road, Williamsville. Takeout and delivery.
- La Tolteca- Take-out and delivery
- La Verdad Cafe, 1132 E. Lovejoy St., Buffalo. Take-out or call in only
- Lenox Grill- Take-out and delivery
- Llyod Taco- Online order take-out . Delivery with Door Dash
- Louie’s Texas Red Hot’s, 2350 Delaware Ave. Takeout, delivery through Postmates and DoorDash.
- Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 18 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.
- Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 3905 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park. Takeout.
- Louie’s Texas Red Hots- 2811 Bailey Avenue and 1098 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo locations open for take-out. Delivery through Grub Hub and DoorDash
- Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 777 Harlem Road, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.
- Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 3895 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Takeout.
- Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 4890 Transit Road, Depew. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.
- Lunetta’s Restaurant -Take- out only
- Mac’s on Hertel- Take-out only
- Manna at Northland-Take-out Tue- Friday 8 p.m.-7 p.m. Sat 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Sun 11 a.m -4p.m.
- Main Street Grille- Take-out Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 585-492-1483
- Marble and Rye- Curbside pickup and delivery through Door Dash and GrubHub
- Marco’s Italian Deli, 960 Maple Road, Amherst- Takeout/delivery/apps
- Marco’s Italian Deli, 1518 Hertel Avenue- Takeout/delivery/apps
- Marco’s Italian Restaurant, 1085 Niagara St., Buffalo. Takeout/delivery apps. Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
- Marinos Subs & More, 1412 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Pickups, curbside, free delivery.
- Marvin’s Bar and Grill, 7675 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center. Takeout Tuesday and Friday.
- Master’s Barbecue Company, 43 Buffalo St, Hamburg.
- McPartlan’s Corner, 669 Wherle Drive, Amherst. Takeout.
- Michael’s Town Shanty, 2400 Clinton St., Cheektowaga. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Mighty Taco-Delivery and take-out during normal business hours except Orchard Park location which is take out only
- Mikes Subs, 2862 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.
- Mister B’s, 2201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Delivery and takeout. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Mister M’s, 2500 Military Road in Niagara Falls. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Misuta Chow’s, 521 Main St. Buffalo. Delivery, pickup, curbside. Full food menu 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., beer, wine, sake and liquor with food purchase, valid ID.
- Mitchell’s Tavern, 734 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
- MOD Pizza- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash
- Montes Grocery and Deli- Take-out only 10 a.m- 7:30 p.m
- Mooney’s, 11 Main St, Tonawanda- takeout.
- Mooney’s, 1531 Military Rd, Kenmore- takeout.
- Mooney’s, 1537 Union Rd, Buffalo- takeout.
- Mooney’s, 4628 Broadway, Depew. Takeout.
- Mooney’s, 6513 Broadway, Lancaster- takeout.
- Mustachio’s Pizza, 2701 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Take-out and delivery
- Mykonos Express, 1066 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, delivery through Uber Eats, GrubHub, Doordash.
- Nellai Banana Leaf , 4303 Transit Road, Williamsville- takeout, delivery through Grubhub, Takeouttaxi, Doordash, UberEats
- Niagara Cafe, 525 Niagara St., Buffalo. Take-out 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Nicks Place Express, 2466 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.
- Old Country Buffet, 4401 Transit Road, Clarence. Takeout, 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Olive Garden- all locations. Take-out and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday.
- Oliver’s Restaurant – Take-out
- Olympia Family Restaurant, 3312 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Takeout, free delivery within five miles, pickup, DoorDash.
- Olympic Restaurant – Both locations open for takeout and delivery through Door Dash from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Olympic Restaurant -Take-out and delivery through Door Dash
- Orange Cat Coffee- Take-out only
- Orazio’s by Zarcone, 9415 Main St. Clarence, open for takeout Monday, Weds through Sunday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Otto’s Restaurant-Take-out
- Outback Steakhouse, 3670 McKinley Pkwy in Hamburg. Pickup, delivery. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.
- Overwinter Coffee, 9 Genesee St. Buffalo. Takeout only, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Coffee bean delivery available.
- Panaro’s, 571 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Takeout 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Papi Grande’s, 4276 Maple Road. Takeout, delivery, UberEats, GrubHub, curbside takeout.
- Parkway Prime Steakhouse & Lounge Takeout
- Panera Bread- Pickup and delivery. Hours may vary depending on the café
- Penoras Pizza – Pick-up and delivery
- Penoras Pizza – Take-out and delivery
- PF Chang’s Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga. To-go, curbside, delivery. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Phoenix at 269, 269 Amherst Street, Buffalo. Curbside pick-up, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- Picasso’s Pizza- Take-out and delivery
- Pie-O-Mine and Greens, 1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. Curbside pickup, DoorDash, takeout.
- Pie-O-Mine and Greens, 3229 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park. Curbside pickup, DoorDash, takeout.
- Pie-O-Mine and Greens- 9430 Transit Road, East Amherst. Curbside pickup, DoorDash, takeout.
- Pita Gourmet- Delivery only
- Pizza Amore- Take-out but delivery in Grand Island only
- Pizza Hut, 3127 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.
- Pizza Plant- Take out at both locations and deliver through Door Dash and Uber eats
- Pizza Works Etc., 712 Maple Road, Williamsville. Pickup, Curbside Pickup, FREE Delivery.
- Plaka, 2904 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Platters Chocolates, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd. North Tonawanda. Takeout, in-store pickup.
- Polish Falcons, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Takeout, curbside, Friday fish fry, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Polish Villa, 2954 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, takeout, curbside.
- Potter’s Field, 425 Potters Road, Buffalo. Takeout, noon to 7 p.m.
- Ports Pizza -8396 State Street, Gasport, 716-772-2210 Takeout and delivery
- Potts Deli &Grille- Take-out and delivery Mon-Saturday 11:30 a.m. till 7 p.m.
- Prescott’s Provisions, 40 East Niagara St., City of Tonawanda.
- Providence Social, 490 Rhode Island St., Buffalo. Takeout, special menu online.
- Radigan’s, 4170 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park- food beer and liquor, home delivery and curbside pickup.
- Rayzor’s Dawg House, 8178 N. Main Street, Eden. Takeout.
- Resurgence Brewing- Curbside pickup
- Ricks on Main – Take-out only
- Ricotta’s Pizza Niagara, 349 Niagara St., Buffalo- Take-out and delivery
- Ripa’s Restaurant, 4218 Walden Avenue, Lancaster. Take-out only, 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. , Tuesday through Saturday.
- Rizotto, 930 Maple Road, Williamsville. Takeout, delivery.
- Rizzo’s Casa di Italia, 2763 Eggert Road, Tonawanda. Takeout, delivery.
- Rocco’s Wood Fired Pizza- Take-out
- Rodney’s Restaurant, 4179 Lake Shore Rd. Hamburg. Take out only.
- Romeo and Juliet’s, 1292 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Romeo and Juliet’s, 2512 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. Takeout, delivery.
- Romeo and Juliet’s, 5199 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Root and Bloom- Curbside pickup
- Royal Pizza and Italian Bistro, 10971 Main St. in Clarence.
- Salisa’s All American Diner, 2214 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.
- Salt Cuisine Snyder location-Take-out and delivery
- San Marco Restaurant, 2082 Kensington Ave., Buffalo. Pickup, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
- Scallywags Grub & Spirits, 6558 Old Lake Shore, Derby. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
- Schnitzel & Co., 9210 Transit Rd. E. Amherst. Takeout, delivery.
- Schwabl’s Restaurant, 789 Center Road, West Seneca. Takeout noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
- Scotch and Sirloin Restaurant- Take-out and delivery
- Scripts Cafe, 2 East Ave., Lockport- Take-out
- Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, 3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- Share Kitchen and Bar Room, 5590 Main St. Williamsville. Takeout daily, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sidelines Sports Bar, 189 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, pickup, delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Siena – Take-out
- Spicey Pickle-Take-out
- Sports City Pizza Pub, 1407 Niagara St., Buffalo. Takeout daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Spot Coffee, 1 Delaware Rd, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.
- Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, 243 W Main St. Springville. Pickup and delivery within a 5 mile radius, daily 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Steve’s Pig and Ox Roast, 951 Ridge Road, Lackawanna. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Strikers, 50 Michael Road, West Seneca. Takeout.
- Stooges- Take out and delivery, Tuesday-Sunday 12-7
- Subway, 1050 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga- take out
- Subway, 1900 Ridge Road, West Seneca- take out
- Subway, 3842 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga- take out.
- Sun Cuisine- Take -out and delivery via Door Dash
- Swan Street Diner- Online ordering and pick up only
- Syros Restaurant – Take-out only
- Tacocat (Springville and Amherst locations) – takeout, delivery through GrubHub, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.
- Taki’s Restaurant- 45 Court St., Buffalo. Takeout, DoorDash.
- Tavern at Windsor Park – Take-out via online ordering
- Taylor’s Tap & Grill, 2279 Niagara Falls Blvd. Niagara Falls. Takeout.
- TC Jrs Pizza and Subs, 2941 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout delivery.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs, 124 W. Chippewa Street, Buffalo. Curbside pickup, online ordering.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs, 333 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Curbside pickup, online ordering.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs, 2312 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. Curbside pickup, online ordering.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs, 2351 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Curbside pickup, online ordering.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs, 3193 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park. Curbside pickup, online ordering.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs, 3637 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Curbside pickup, online ordering.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs, 4878 Transit Road, Depew. Curbside pickup, online ordering.
- The Boulevard Family Restaurant – Take-out every day 7 a.m.-2 p.m. except Friday which is 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- The Buffalo Melting Point – Take- out only
- The Byrd House, 4190 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. Takeout, free delivery in Southtowns.
- The Country Cottage, 4072 Beach Ridge Road, North Tonawanda- takeout 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
- The Draft Room-Take-out Wed -Fri 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sat 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun- 11 am- 6-p.m.
- The Fieldstone Country Inn, 5986 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Takeout daily, noon to 7 p.m.
- The Grange -Curbside pickup and five-mile delivery
- The Grapvineres- Order delivery or take-out & get FREE TP
- The Grub and Groove Soul Food Restaurant, 1210 Broadway, Lathrop. Takeout 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Hollow Bistro & Brew – Curbside pick-up
- The Kitchen Table Family Restaurant, 690 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, DoorDash.
- The Place, 229 Lexington Ave., Buffalo. Takeout 3 to 8 p.m. daily.
- The Plaka Restaurant, 2904 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout.
- The Prickly Pear Bakery & Eatery, 5959 Main Street, Olcott. Takeout, curbside, delivery.
- The Quarter – Delivery only
- The Terrace at Delaware Park- Offering soups by the quart as well as salads, beer & wine for pick up and take out. On-Line ordering www.terrace@delawarepark.com
- Thirsty Buffalo, 555 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, drive-up.
- TK Pizza, 3815 Clinton St. West Seneca
- Toasted, 6000 Goodrich Road. Take-out only
- Tonys Pizza – All locations providing take-out and delivery
- Towne Restaurant – Curbside pick-up 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Trattoria Aroma Williamsville- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash.
- Uncle Joe’s Dinner- Take out from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends
- Union Family Restaurant-1747 Union Rd takeout, curbside pickup, 716-674-9775.
- Vincenzo’s Pizza House, 742 Center St. Lewiston. order online or call, Noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday
- Village Bake Shoppe- Take-out
- Water Lily Cafe, 3800 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Takeout.
- Watsons, 2916 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.
- Welbeze Juice + Eatery – Take-out and delivery within five miles. Further with Door Dash
- Wellington Pub – Take-out and delivery
- Wiechec’s Lounge, 1748 Clinton St. Buffalo. Takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wilson Pizza Shop- 2730 Main Street, Newfane Take out, delivery
- Wingnutz – Take-out only
- Woodcock Brothers Brewery- North Tonawanda location take out available
- Yolo Restaurant and Lounge – Take-out
- Zobud Bistro. 1879 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island. Pickup.
- Zoe Restaurant- Take-out only
If you’d like to add your business to this list, please email Kelly.Khatib@WIVB.com.
(List provided courtesy of Buffalo Food Adventures Instagram)