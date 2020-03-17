List of local restaurants offering take out, delivery

(WIVB)- With restaurants across the country shutting their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still offering takeout or delivery.

From cookies and cannoli to burritos and bruschetta, the Queen City has got you covered!

Here is a list of some local restaurants providing delivery or takeout:

99 Brick Oven Bar & Grille, 99 Aurora St., Lancaster. Takeout, delivery.

800 Maple -Take-out

240 South, 1780 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. Takeout.

ABV Allen Burger-175 Allen Street, Take out

Adam’s Rib, 4517 Main St., Amherst. Takeout, wine available.

Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern, 555 South Park Ave., Buffalo. Takeout. 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Al-E-Oops Restaurant 5389 Genesee St.Lancaster, NY 14086

AlesSandviches Restaurant, 6277 Robinson Road, Lockport. Takeout, drive-through.

Allentown Pizza – Pick up and delivery

Alton’s- 2221 Transit Road in Elma, 2250 Walden Ave in Cheektowaga.

Amici, 2516 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery, curbside pickup.

AMVETS Post 897, 149 Lake Avenue, Blasdell. Friday fish fry available for takeout.

Amy’s Place Buffalo, 3234 Main Street, Buffalo. Takeout daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anchor Bar Amherst- Take-out and delivery. The state is also allowing beer and liquor to be ordered (closed bottles only) with food

Anchor Bar Niagara Falls New York Ã¢ï¿½ï¿½ Takeout

Andale Mexican Restaurant, 9416 Transit Road, East Amherst- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash

Andy’s Sunrise Diner – Take-out only

Angie’s Pizza House, 1904 Niagara St., Buffalo.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar- Curbside pick-up or delivery every day 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Apple Granny- Take-out and delivery

Athens Restaurant, 2801 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Takeout, delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, Takeout Taxi.

Attitudes Bar and Grill, 616 West Ave., Lockport. Takeout, free delivery.

Babas’ Place 3319 Bailey AveBuffalo NY 832-5252 Open 9-6 Monday-Friday take-out

Bada Bing, 42 Chippewa St. Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Banchetti by Rizzo’s, 550 N. French Rd. Amherst. Takeout, delivery.

Barbill – Take-out only

Bari Italian Street Food, 560 N. French Road, Amherst. Takeout, delivery.

Barrel and Brine- Take-out

Bella Rose Winery- Take-out only

Bellini’s Bistro, 350 Pennsylvania St., Buffalo – Take-out

Big Ditch Brewing Company, 55 E Huron St, Buffalo. Pickup, delivery noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Black Iron Bystro-Take-out

Blaze Pizza, 1595 Niagara Falls Blvd, Suite 900, Amherst. Delivery, carryout, GrubHub, Postmates, DoorDash.

Bocce Club Pizza- Take-out

Bonettis Pizzeria – Take-out, delivery.

Boston Hotel Steak & Crab House – Take-out

Bowl Inn- Take-out and delivery

Bravo Cafe and Catering, 5781 Seneca St., Elma. Delivery and take-out

Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub, 2457 Grand Island Boulevard, Grand Island. Drive-thru open

Brick Yard BBQ-Take-out and delivery

Brick Yard Brewing – Take- out and delivery

Brite Smith Brewing – Take-out only

Brownie’s Sports Bar & Tavern – Take-out

Buffalo’s Best Grill and Catering, 3700 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park. Takeout, free delivery with certain distances.

Buffalo Brewpub, 6861 Main St, Williamsville. Takeout.

Buffalo Catering Company, 325 Tacoma Ave., Buffalo. Delivery.

Buffalo Chophouse, 282 Franklin St., Buffalo. Takeout, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Buffalo Soul, 454 Pearl St., Buffalo. 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Buffalo Tap House, 85 W Chippewa St, Buffalo. Takeout, growler fills, liquor.

Buffalo Wing Spot, 426 Hertel Ave. Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Burger IM-Take-out. Delivery through Door Dash Grub Hub and Uber Eats

Burrito Bay, 2341 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Takeout, delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Butera’s Craft Beer & Craft Pizza – Take-out and delivery

Bw’s Barbecue, 5007 Lake Ave., Blasdell. Takeout, DoorDash. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Canal Club 62, 62 Webster St., North Tonawanda- Take-out and free delivery up to 10 miles and over $30.00

Canalside Inn- 4431 Main Street, Gasport, NY 716-772-7733 open for takeout only

Carmine’s Restaurant, Transit Road, East Amherst- takeout, curbside, delivery. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Charlie the Butcher’s Restaurants – Take-out only (All locations)

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 1593 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Takeout, delivery through Door Dash, Grubhub, Ubereats

Chef’s “On the Go”, 5483 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville. Takeout and pickup at drive-through window.

Chef’s Restaurant, 291 Seneca St., Buffalo. Takeout and pickup at drive-through window.

Chick-N-Pizza Works- All locations providing Take-out and delivery

Chivetta’s Take Out, 6100 Fisk Road. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Christe’s Restaurant, 1056 Union Road, West Seneca. Takeout.

Chubbys Pizzaria – Take-out and delivery

Cipollina’s, 6 Clinton St., Akron. Curbside pickup. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Clay Handi, 3054 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.

Coco, 888 Main St., Buffalo. Pickup, delivery, GrubHub.

Community Beer Works, 520 7th St., Buffalo. Curbside pickup for packaged beer, online ordering for home delivery.

Como Deli on Center, 555 Center St., Lewiston. – Free delivery on all orders over $30.00

Condrells, 2805 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.

Corelife Eatery- Amherst, Clarence, and Hamburg locations. In-store purchases, carryout, pickup orders, delivery, DoorDash.

Crave Bubble Tea Cafe, 5735 Main St. Williamsville. Takeout, delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Creekview Restaurant – Take-out only

Curly’s Grill, 647 Ridge Road, Lacakwanna. Takeout, DoorDash, bottle of wine with every pickup order.

Daniela Restaurant, 387 Forest Ave. Curbside and delivery.

Danny’s Restaurant- Take-out only

Dawn’s Restaurant, 69 N. Main St. Angola. Takeout, delivery. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Deep South Taco- Take-out and delivery

Denny’s – Take-out and free delivery

Dick and Jenny’s, 1270 Baseline Road, Grand Island. Takeout and delivery- Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Doino’s Bar and Grille, Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Takeout, delivery.

Dominos Pizza, 3155 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.

Don Tequila- Take-out

Dosa Place- Take-out only

Duff’s Eastern Hills, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Curbside pickup, delivery through DoorDash, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eat Fresh Catch- Online ordering. Delivery $20.00 or more

Eat Rite, 1 Delaware Road, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Ebenezer Ale House -Pick-up orders and delivery of food beer and wine

Edible Arrangements, 194 Plaza Drive, Williamsville. Delivery, curbside pickup.

Edible Arrangements, 4779 Transit Road, Depew. Delivery, curbside pickup.

Eggsperience Restaurant on Delaware, 2878 Delaware Ave., Buffalo- Take-out from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Emily’s Family Diner- 9980 Main Street Clarence -Takeout available Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Falafel Bar, 3545 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo. Takeout, curbside. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Fat Bob’s- Curbside pickup

Fattey Beer Company, 5 Genesee St., Buffalo. Delivery only

Firehouse Subs – Take- out via online and call-in orders

Forestview Restaurant, 4781 Transit Rd, Depew. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.

Forno Napoli, 1280 Sweethome Road, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery, noon to 8 p.m.

Fortuna’s Restaurant, 827 19th St, Niagara Falls. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Takeout, curbside pickup, delivery depending on location.

Francos, 1153 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, 707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo. Takeout

Frankie’s Donuts & Pizzeria, 717 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Pickup, Takeout, Curbside

Fresh Catch Poke- Take out and delivery through Door Dash

Pickup, DoorDash 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

FUZE Asian Grille, 1424 Millersport Highway, Buffalo. Delivery, takeout. Noon to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Gabriel’s Gate Restaurant, 145 Allen St., Buffalo. Takeout 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Gallo Restaurant-Take-out

Gardenview Restaurant, 1744 Union Road, West Seneca. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.

GDI Countryside Inn, 2049 Sandridge Road in Alden. Takeout.

Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta, 59 Allen St., Buffalo. Takeout, special packages available.

Gianni Mazia’s, 10325 Main St., Clarence. Takeout, delivery.

Gigi’s Cucina Povera, 981 Kenmore Ave ., Buffalo. Thursday through Saturday.

Gin Gin, 3381 Sheridan drive Amherst. Pick up 716-836-2600.

Gino’s Pizza Place- Take-out and delivery

Golden Duck Restaurant, 1840 Maple Road, Williamsville. Takeout, DoorDash.

Great Foodini Pizzeria, 2564 Academy St. Ransomville.

Gray’s Pizzeria, 378 Hinds St., Tonawanda. Takeout and delivery

Greek On The Street, 3189 Delaware Ave, Buffalo. Takeout and delivery.

Greek to Me- Take-out and delivery

Hamburg Brewing Company, 6553 Boston State Road. Takeout and delivery, beer available. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hartman’s Distillery- Curbside take-out and delivery

Hayes Seafood House, 8900 Main St., Clarence. Takeout 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Fresh market 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Heidi’s Hideaway Restaurant, 5833 Camp Road, Hamburg.

Hideaway Grille, 399 Division Street, North Tonawanda. Takeout and delivery.

Hamlin House Restaurant, 432 Franklin St, Buffalo, Takeout 885-8084

Hot Mama’s Canteen, 12 Military Rd., Buffalo. Curbside pickup.

Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell. Takeout, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Imperial Pizza, 1035 Abbott Road, Buffalo. Curbside, delivery, DoorDash, Slice. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

India Star, 3167 Delaware Ave., takeout/delivery.

Insomnia Cookies, 1300 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Takeout, delivery until 3 a.m. every day.

Italian Village 6354 Transit Road, Depew. Takeout, curbside, DoorDash.

J & L BBQ, 697 Erie Ave. in North Tonawanda. Takeout, GrubHub delivery. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Jack Astor’s, Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga. Takeout daily, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jacobi & Sons, 3100 Delaware Ave, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Je Ne Sais Quoi- Take-out only

Jet Port Restaurant, 7100 Porter Road, Niagara Falls. Takeout, curbside, delivery within three miles.

Jim’s Steakout- Take-out, delivery and drive-thru

Joe’s Deli, 714 Maple Road, Williamsville. Pickup.

Joe’s Deli, 1322 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. Pickup

Joes Panini Grill, 3024 Delaware Ave, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Joey’s Place, 1122 Hertel Ave., Buffalo – Take-out (11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends)

John & Mary’s, 6425 Transit Road in Depew. Pickup and curbside.

John & Mary’s Millersport- takeout, delivery through DoorDash

Johnny’s Pizzeria- Take-out and delivery

John’s Pizza and Subs – Take- out and delivery

Jonny C’s NY Deli and Caterers, 9350 Transit Road, East Amherst. Takeout, pickup, Monday through Sunday.

Jovis, 2795 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.

Jovi’s Italian Grill and Bistro

JT’s Urban Italian – Take -out only

Judi’s Lounge, 2057 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Takeout daily, noon to 8 p.m.

Just Pizza and Wings- Take-out and delivery

Kalamata Family Restaurant, 5690 S. Transit Road, Lockport- Free delivery and takeouts.

Kaylena Marie’s Bakery, 4236 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Take-out and delivery

Kenmore, NY 14217

Kennedy’s Cove, 9800 Main St., Clarence. Takeout, free delivery within five miles.

Kettles, 3719 Abbott Road, Orchard Park. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., pickup and curbside.

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar, 33 Elm St., East Aurora.

La Divina, 2896 Delaware Ave, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

La Hacienda Brighton – Take-out and delivery

Lake Effect Diner- Take-out only

Lake Effect Icecream- Take-out only

La Nova Pizza, 371 West Ferry St. Buffalo

La Nova Pizza, 5151 Main St. Williamsville

La Nova Pizzeria, 371 W. Ferry St., Buffalo and 5151 Main St., Williamsville – Delivery available

LaPorta’s Pizzeria, W Klein Road, Williamsville. Takeout and delivery.

La Tolteca- Take-out and delivery

La Verdad Cafe, 1132 E. Lovejoy St., Buffalo. Take-out or call in only

Lenox Grill- Take-out and delivery

Llyod Taco- Online order take-out . Delivery with Door Dash

Louie’s Texas Red Hot’s, 2350 Delaware Ave. Takeout, delivery through Postmates and DoorDash.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 18 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 3905 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park. Takeout.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots- 2811 Bailey Avenue and 1098 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo locations open for take-out. Delivery through Grub Hub and DoorDash

Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 777 Harlem Road, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 3895 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Takeout.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots, 4890 Transit Road, Depew. Takeout, delivery with GrubHub.

Lunetta’s Restaurant -Take- out only

Mac’s on Hertel- Take-out only

Manna at Northland-Take-out Tue- Friday 8 p.m.-7 p.m. Sat 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Sun 11 a.m -4p.m.

Main Street Grille- Take-out Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 585-492-1483

Marble and Rye- Curbside pickup and delivery through Door Dash and GrubHub

Marco’s Italian Deli, 960 Maple Road, Amherst- Takeout/delivery/apps

Marco’s Italian Deli, 1518 Hertel Avenue- Takeout/delivery/apps

Marco’s Italian Restaurant, 1085 Niagara St., Buffalo. Takeout/delivery apps. Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Marinos Subs & More, 1412 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Pickups, curbside, free delivery.

Marvin’s Bar and Grill, 7675 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center. Takeout Tuesday and Friday.

Master’s Barbecue Company, 43 Buffalo St, Hamburg.

McPartlan’s Corner, 669 Wherle Drive, Amherst. Takeout.

Michael’s Town Shanty, 2400 Clinton St., Cheektowaga. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mighty Taco-Delivery and take-out during normal business hours except Orchard Park location which is take out only

Mikes Subs, 2862 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.

Mister B’s, 2201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Delivery and takeout. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mister M’s, 2500 Military Road in Niagara Falls. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Misuta Chow’s, 521 Main St. Buffalo. Delivery, pickup, curbside. Full food menu 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., beer, wine, sake and liquor with food purchase, valid ID.

Mitchell’s Tavern, 734 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

MOD Pizza- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash

Montes Grocery and Deli- Take-out only 10 a.m- 7:30 p.m

Mooney’s, 11 Main St, Tonawanda- takeout.

Mooney’s, 1531 Military Rd, Kenmore- takeout.

Mooney’s, 1537 Union Rd, Buffalo- takeout.

Mooney’s, 4628 Broadway, Depew. Takeout.

Mooney’s, 6513 Broadway, Lancaster- takeout.

Mustachio’s Pizza, 2701 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Take-out and delivery

Mykonos Express, 1066 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, delivery through Uber Eats, GrubHub, Doordash.

Nellai Banana Leaf , 4303 Transit Road, Williamsville- takeout, delivery through Grubhub, Takeouttaxi, Doordash, UberEats

Niagara Cafe, 525 Niagara St., Buffalo. Take-out 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Nicks Place Express, 2466 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.

Old Country Buffet, 4401 Transit Road, Clarence. Takeout, 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Olive Garden- all locations. Take-out and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

Oliver’s Restaurant – Take-out

Olympia Family Restaurant, 3312 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Takeout, free delivery within five miles, pickup, DoorDash.

Olympic Restaurant – Both locations open for takeout and delivery through Door Dash from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Olympic Restaurant -Take-out and delivery through Door Dash

Orange Cat Coffee- Take-out only

Orazio’s by Zarcone, 9415 Main St. Clarence, open for takeout Monday, Weds through Sunday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Otto’s Restaurant-Take-out

Outback Steakhouse, 3670 McKinley Pkwy in Hamburg. Pickup, delivery. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.

Overwinter Coffee, 9 Genesee St. Buffalo. Takeout only, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Coffee bean delivery available.

Panaro’s, 571 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Takeout 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Papi Grande’s, 4276 Maple Road. Takeout, delivery, UberEats, GrubHub, curbside takeout.

Parkway Prime Steakhouse & Lounge Takeout

Panera Bread- Pickup and delivery. Hours may vary depending on the café

Penoras Pizza – Pick-up and delivery

Penoras Pizza – Take-out and delivery

PF Chang’s Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga. To-go, curbside, delivery. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Phoenix at 269, 269 Amherst Street, Buffalo. Curbside pick-up, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Picasso’s Pizza- Take-out and delivery

Pie-O-Mine and Greens, 1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. Curbside pickup, DoorDash, takeout.

Pie-O-Mine and Greens, 3229 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park. Curbside pickup, DoorDash, takeout.

Pie-O-Mine and Greens- 9430 Transit Road, East Amherst. Curbside pickup, DoorDash, takeout.

Pita Gourmet- Delivery only

Pizza Amore- Take-out but delivery in Grand Island only

Pizza Hut, 3127 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.

Pizza Plant- Take out at both locations and deliver through Door Dash and Uber eats

Pizza Works Etc., 712 Maple Road, Williamsville. Pickup, Curbside Pickup, FREE Delivery.

Plaka, 2904 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Platters Chocolates, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd. North Tonawanda. Takeout, in-store pickup.

Polish Falcons, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Takeout, curbside, Friday fish fry, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Polish Villa, 2954 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, takeout, curbside.

Potter’s Field, 425 Potters Road, Buffalo. Takeout, noon to 7 p.m.

Ports Pizza -8396 State Street, Gasport, 716-772-2210 Takeout and delivery

Potts Deli &Grille- Take-out and delivery Mon-Saturday 11:30 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Prescott’s Provisions, 40 East Niagara St., City of Tonawanda.

Providence Social, 490 Rhode Island St., Buffalo. Takeout, special menu online.

Radigan’s, 4170 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park- food beer and liquor, home delivery and curbside pickup.

Rayzor’s Dawg House, 8178 N. Main Street, Eden. Takeout.

Resurgence Brewing- Curbside pickup

Ricks on Main – Take-out only

Ricotta’s Pizza Niagara, 349 Niagara St., Buffalo- Take-out and delivery

Ripa’s Restaurant, 4218 Walden Avenue, Lancaster. Take-out only, 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. , Tuesday through Saturday.

Rizotto, 930 Maple Road, Williamsville. Takeout, delivery.

Rizzo’s Casa di Italia, 2763 Eggert Road, Tonawanda. Takeout, delivery.

Rocco’s Wood Fired Pizza- Take-out

Rodney’s Restaurant, 4179 Lake Shore Rd. Hamburg. Take out only.

Romeo and Juliet’s, 1292 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Romeo and Juliet’s, 2512 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. Takeout, delivery.

Romeo and Juliet’s, 5199 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Root and Bloom- Curbside pickup

Royal Pizza and Italian Bistro, 10971 Main St. in Clarence.

Salisa’s All American Diner, 2214 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.

Salt Cuisine Snyder location-Take-out and delivery

San Marco Restaurant, 2082 Kensington Ave., Buffalo. Pickup, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Scallywags Grub & Spirits, 6558 Old Lake Shore, Derby. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Schnitzel & Co., 9210 Transit Rd. E. Amherst. Takeout, delivery.

Schwabl’s Restaurant, 789 Center Road, West Seneca. Takeout noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Scotch and Sirloin Restaurant- Take-out and delivery

Scripts Cafe, 2 East Ave., Lockport- Take-out

Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, 3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Share Kitchen and Bar Room, 5590 Main St. Williamsville. Takeout daily, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sidelines Sports Bar, 189 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, pickup, delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Siena – Take-out

Spicey Pickle-Take-out

Sports City Pizza Pub, 1407 Niagara St., Buffalo. Takeout daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Spot Coffee, 1 Delaware Rd, Buffalo. Takeout, delivery.

Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, 243 W Main St. Springville. Pickup and delivery within a 5 mile radius, daily 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Steve’s Pig and Ox Roast, 951 Ridge Road, Lackawanna. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Strikers, 50 Michael Road, West Seneca. Takeout.

Stooges- Take out and delivery, Tuesday-Sunday 12-7

Subway, 1050 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga- take out

Subway, 1900 Ridge Road, West Seneca- take out

Subway, 3842 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga- take out.

Sun Cuisine- Take -out and delivery via Door Dash

Swan Street Diner- Online ordering and pick up only

Syros Restaurant – Take-out only

Tacocat (Springville and Amherst locations) – takeout, delivery through GrubHub, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Taki’s Restaurant- 45 Court St., Buffalo. Takeout, DoorDash.

Tavern at Windsor Park – Take-out via online ordering

Taylor’s Tap & Grill, 2279 Niagara Falls Blvd. Niagara Falls. Takeout.

TC Jrs Pizza and Subs, 2941 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. Takeout delivery.

Ted’s Hot Dogs, 124 W. Chippewa Street, Buffalo. Curbside pickup, online ordering.

Ted’s Hot Dogs, 333 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Curbside pickup, online ordering.

Ted’s Hot Dogs, 2312 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. Curbside pickup, online ordering.

Ted’s Hot Dogs, 2351 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Curbside pickup, online ordering.

Ted’s Hot Dogs, 3193 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park. Curbside pickup, online ordering.

Ted’s Hot Dogs, 3637 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Curbside pickup, online ordering.

Ted’s Hot Dogs, 4878 Transit Road, Depew. Curbside pickup, online ordering.

The Boulevard Family Restaurant – Take-out every day 7 a.m.-2 p.m. except Friday which is 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Buffalo Melting Point – Take- out only

The Byrd House, 4190 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. Takeout, free delivery in Southtowns.

The Country Cottage, 4072 Beach Ridge Road, North Tonawanda- takeout 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Draft Room-Take-out Wed -Fri 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sat 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun- 11 am- 6-p.m.

The Fieldstone Country Inn, 5986 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Takeout daily, noon to 7 p.m.

The Grange -Curbside pickup and five-mile delivery

The Grapvineres- Order delivery or take-out & get FREE TP

The Grub and Groove Soul Food Restaurant, 1210 Broadway, Lathrop. Takeout 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hollow Bistro & Brew – Curbside pick-up

The Kitchen Table Family Restaurant, 690 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, DoorDash.

The Place, 229 Lexington Ave., Buffalo. Takeout 3 to 8 p.m. daily.

The Plaka Restaurant, 2904 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout.

The Prickly Pear Bakery & Eatery, 5959 Main Street, Olcott. Takeout, curbside, delivery.

The Quarter – Delivery only

The Terrace at Delaware Park- Offering soups by the quart as well as salads, beer & wine for pick up and take out. On-Line ordering www.terrace@delawarepark.com

Thirsty Buffalo, 555 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Takeout, drive-up.

TK Pizza, 3815 Clinton St. West Seneca

Toasted, 6000 Goodrich Road. Take-out only

Tonys Pizza – All locations providing take-out and delivery

Towne Restaurant – Curbside pick-up 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Trattoria Aroma Williamsville- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash.

Uncle Joe’s Dinner- Take out from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends

Union Family Restaurant-1747 Union Rd takeout, curbside pickup, 716-674-9775.

Vincenzo’s Pizza House, 742 Center St. Lewiston. order online or call, Noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday

Village Bake Shoppe- Take-out

Water Lily Cafe, 3800 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Takeout.

Watsons, 2916 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Takeout, delivery.

Welbeze Juice + Eatery – Take-out and delivery within five miles. Further with Door Dash

Wellington Pub – Take-out and delivery

Wiechec’s Lounge, 1748 Clinton St. Buffalo. Takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilson Pizza Shop- 2730 Main Street, Newfane Take out, delivery

Wingnutz – Take-out only

Woodcock Brothers Brewery- North Tonawanda location take out available

Yolo Restaurant and Lounge – Take-out

Zobud Bistro. 1879 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island. Pickup.

Zoe Restaurant- Take-out only

If you’d like to add your business to this list, please email Kelly.Khatib@WIVB.com.

(List provided courtesy of Buffalo Food Adventures Instagram)