List of possible exposure sites in Erie County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

From the Erie County Department of Health.

If you were at one of the following locations at the listed dates and times, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and call your doctor if symptoms develop.

3/4/2020: United Airlines Flight Eagle United from Austin to Washington, D.C. #UA6028 and from Washington, D.C. to Buffalo #UA4810

3/7/2020, Shamrock Run, South Buffalo

3/9/2020, Frontier Airlines Flight F9N2500, Tampa to Buffalo (corrected on 3/20)

3/9/2020, all day, Hamburg High School

3/9/2020: Amtrak Train 49, New York City to Buffalo, arriving around midnight (3/9-3/10)

3/10/2020: Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga

3/10/2020, West Jet Airline, Flight 4 from London to Toronto, arriving at 11:10 a.m.

3/10/2020, United Flight 4233 from Chicago to Buffalo, arriving 8:30 p.m.

3/10/2020, 10-11:30 a.m.: Barnes and Noble on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

3/10/2020, 7-8 p.m.: Harlem Road Community Center in Amherst

3/11/2020, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Williamsville Branch Library in Williamsville

3/11/2020, 7-8 p.m.: Lexington Co-op on Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo

3/11/2020, 7-8 p.m.: 7/11 at 782 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo

3/11/2020, WellNow Urgent Care on Transit Road in East Amherst

3/11/2020, 3-7 p.m., Larkin Center Office Building at 701 Seneca Street in Buffalo

3/11/2020, midday, Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse in Buffalo

3/11/2020, 12-1 p.m., Catalyst Fitness, 1402 French Road, Cheektowaga

3/11/2020, 6:15-10 p.m., North Collins Vol. FD, North Collins

3/11/2020, 12-12:30 p.m.: Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst

3/12/2020, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hotel Henry, American Heart Association Health & Wellness Event, Buffalo

3/12/2020, 7:30-8 p.m., Walmart, Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

3/12/2020, 8-8:30 p.m., Lowes, Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

3/12/2020, approximately 6:30 p.m.: Aldi on Transit Road in Depew

3/13/3030, 7-8 p.m.: Rite Aid on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park

3/13, 9-9:30 a.m., Aldi, Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

3/13/2020: Southwest Airlines Flight 2442 from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Buffalo Niagara International Airport

3/13/2020, 1 p.m., Walmart on Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda

3/14/2020, 3-3:30 p.m., Wegmans in Blasdell

3/14/2020, 7:30 p.m., Bed Bath and Beyond on McKinley Pkwy. in Blasdell

3/14/2020, 8:15 p.m., Buy Buy Baby in Williamsville

3/14/2020, no time listed, Premier Liquor, 3900 Maple, Amherst

3/14/2020, 2:45-3:15 p.m., Tops Markets, 5274 Main Street, Amherst

3/15/2020, 11:30 a.m., Orange Theory Fitness on McKinley Pkwy.

3/15/2020, 1 p.m., Walmart on Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda

3/15/2020, midday, CVS on Main Street in East Aurora

3/16/2020, 3 p.m., Target on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst

3/16/2020, 12:40-1 p.m., Tops Markets, 2351 Maple Road, Amherst