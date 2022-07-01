NEW YORK (PIX11) — In response to a Supreme Court ruling striking down New York’s restrictive gun laws regarding concealed carry, Democratic state lawmakers are on the verge of making it nearly geographically impossible to lawfully carry a concealed weapon, especially in New York City.

The State Assembly and Senate have come up with a list of “sensitive locations” where those otherwise permitted to carry concealed weapons cannot do so. The list includes:

Government offices, including courts and polling places

Healthcare facilities

Religious facilities

Libraries, playgrounds, and parks

Facilities that provide children or family services

Schools and camps

Shelters for the homeless and domestic violence victims

Public transportation

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol

Performance venues

Temporarily restricted public sidewalks, as for emergencies, street fairs, etc.

Protests and other free speech gatherings

Times Square (to be marked with conspicuous signage)

Finally, New York law will assume that concealed firearms are prohibited from any private property where the owner has not posted a sign explicitly allowing the carrying of arms.

Federal and local police officers, military personnel, and a few others will be exempt from the new law.

Lawmakers are also poised to make concealed carry licensing, the sale of firearms, and background checks more cumbersome, including requiring social media history for the prior three years.