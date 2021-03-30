Literacy Buffalo-Niagara helps adult learners become more proficient in reading and writing skills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Founded in 1965, Literacy Buffalo-Niagara’s main focus is the one-on-one free tutoring they offer residents of Erie and Niagara counties. The non-profit’s executive director, Amy Mazur encourages any adult interested in becoming more proficient with their reading and writing to reach out via literacybuffaloniagara.org to get paired with a tutor.

She also stresses the organization’s dire need for more volunteers.

Amy says, “We provide all of the upfront training for [our volunteers]. They have the opportunity to decide if they want to become a tutor for an English language learner, focusing on developing the listening and speaking skills of English. […] And volunteers can also choose to tutor in the Basic Literacy Program which is designed for individuals specifically working on developing reading and writing skills.”

To find out how you can become a volunteer or a student, visit literacybuffaloniagara.org.