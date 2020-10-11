Living History Weekend kicks-off at Old Fort Niagara

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–In Youngstown, visitors at Old Fort Niagara had the chance to experience what life was like in the 18th century.



The fort held its second day of Living History Weekend Sunday. Visitors experienced cannon and musket firing demonstrations, blacksmithing, fur trading, drum music, time period cooking, and more.



“This is a small scale event. Under normal circumstances, but it’s the biggest thing we’ve done this year. We’ve really designed it to be dispersed into corners of the fort so we don’t have congregations of people at any one given location,” said Robert Emerson, Old Fort Niagara executive director.



The fort will also be running tours on Friday nights for the rest of October to share spooky stories from the fort’s history.

There are timed tickets available on the fort’s website. Only 10 people will be allowed on a tour at a time.