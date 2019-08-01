Dansville honors lives of teens killed in crash

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Some 200 Dansville residents came to the town Presbyterian Church Wednesday night to honor the lives of Ambra Eddleton, Justin Carpenter, Kyrstin Wolfanger, and Rebecca Earner, who died in a car crash Saturday morning. Also honored was Emilee Rawleigh, who died in a separate accident this week.

Pastor Marcia Reiff of the Presbyterian Church says these tragic events have brought Dansville together in an overwhelming flood of support.

“In a community of this size, everyone is affected,” says Rev. Reiff.



She called tonight a low key “healing service.”



“It’s providing space for people to come together and share grief and be able to cry if they want,” adds Reiff.

Pastor Colleen Dick of the Free Methodist Church, says she knew some of the students who passed away in the tragic car accident.

“A couple of the kids when they were little, a couple of them attended some of our vacation Bible schools,” says Dick.

She says for the students here tonight to experience death at such a young age can be surreal. She’s hoping this service helps.

“I think it’s hard for them to understand that they just saw their friends the day before. My hope is that it will give them hope. That they’ll see that death isn’t the end, and that they have a family surrounding them,” says Dick.