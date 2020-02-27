Blizzard Warning
Buffalo bomb hoaxer who escaped Rochester halfway house tracked down

Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB and WROC) — A Buffalo man convicted of planting fake bombs outside of a South Buffalo police station and post office has been caught after escaping from a halfway house.

James Timpanaro was taken into custody Thursday morning at a hotel in Lakeville, Livingston County, to the south of Rochester.

Officials say Timpanaro walked away from a halfway house in Rochester on Feb. 16. A warrant for his arrest was issued three days later. He allegedly sent a threatening letter to a family member in Buffalo.

Timpanaro pleaded guilty to the bombing hoax in August 2019.

