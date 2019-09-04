Missing child alert issued for a Dansville teen

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Dansville teen.

Jasmine Corbin was last seen on Main Street in the village of Dansville in Livingston County at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a black and white Adidas hoodie, a purple and black bandana, and has multiple piercings in both ears.

Corbin is believed to be suicidal and may need medical attention. She’s described as a white female, 5’02”, 110 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.