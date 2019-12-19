Mounted patrol horse seen at numerous Bills games dies

GENESEO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A mounted patrol horse you may have seen at Buffalo Bills games has passed away.

Prior to joining the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Big Spence and his brother Justice had worked more than 140 Bills games between them.

The Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Big Spence died after joining them in January. The cause was a sudden progressive neurological condition that he was unable to recover from.

Big Spence and Justice had been gifted to Deputy Steph Logsdon from retired Erie County Sheriff’s Mounted Deputy Bill Pukalo.

“The Sheriff and Big Spence quickly bonded and became a strong Mounted Patrol team,” the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “While Big Spence had an attitude, he also had a huge heart and willingness to work. Big Spence was well known this year with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, participating in many parades and details and enjoyed many riders over his years in Mounted. The highlight of Big Spence’s career was carrying Sheriff Dougherty to the win at the ‘Sheriff’s Showdown’ at the Hemlock Fair in July.”