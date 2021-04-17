Lloyd Taco faces staffing shortage, temporarily taking trucks off the road — restaurants to remain open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You may be missing Lloyd Taco trucks in your neighborhood over the next few weeks.

The popular burrito business says it’s taking a break because of a lack of staff. The local chain made the announcement on its Instagram this week.

The folks who run Lloyd say they don’t have the people to support lunch and dinner shifts and staff had to be transferred to the taco factories to keep up with the demand there.

Looking for a job? | Jobs 4 Buffalo

Lloyd’s head of human resources tells News 4 they’re facing hiring challenges on every level, especially with truck drivers.

“Thankfully we have seen a little bit of an uptick in applications recently, but we will take any we can get. Something cool about Lloyd is you don’t have to be a chef to work for us. You can literally come in with no experience, as long as you’re willing to work hard and hustle and show up, well definitely give you a shot,” said HR Manager Tiffany Gee.

If you’re looking for a job at Lloyd, click here.