Local advocates meet with Mayor Brown to discuss police reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Mayor Byron Brown met with local advocates Saturday to discuss a list of possible reforms for the Buffalo Police Department.

Representatives from Free the People Western New York, a broad coalition for criminal justice reform formed in early 2020, are calling on the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Common Council, and the Buffalo Police Department to take action.

The group presented the following recommendations in the meeting to increase police accountability and reduce harm:

Riot police must stand down. Fire officers with a history of brutality and killing people. Make officers pay for settlements with their pensions, not taxpayer dollars. Create an independent external oversight body. Cut the police budget and invest in reforms and community supports. Increase transparency of police policies, activities, and cameras. End biased traffic stop practices and eliminate unfair fees. Implement LEAD to reduce arrests driven by mental health, substance use, and poverty. Adopt Cariol’s Law to create a duty to intervene. Give community a seat at the bargaining table. Update BPD Use of Force policy and codify into law. Get police out of schools. Pass resolutions in support of repealing all of the state laws proposed by the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus.

