Local Airbnb hosts made nearly $4 million in the top 5 weekends of 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is being put on the map as a destination for Airbnb guests and the summer was a popular time for tourists. Airbnb hosts in the area made nearly $4 million in supplemental income during the top five weekends in 2019.

Those weekends included the 4th of July weekend, Labor Day and every weekend in August. Hosts made $3.9 million in just those top five weekends.

Airbnb says many of the guests were from the area. Officials say there are many reasons as to why these weekends were so popular such as county fairs, festivals or major concerts.

“August is just a really popular time to travel especially for the type of guests that we see in western New York. The vast majority of our Airbnb guests in western New York are families right and so they tend to want to travel during the summer when the kids are off from school,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, Airbnb Northeast press secretary.

In addition to the top weekends, Airbnb says Ellicotville was one of the top trending destinations for travelers around the world this past New Year’s holiday. Ellicotville saw a 121 percent increase in guest arrivals, which is one of the highest across the globe.

Airbnb says Buffalo is the second top destination in the state — second to New York City. Fusco says what has helped Buffalo grow in terms of Airbnb is the short term rental regulations that the Common Council passed last year.