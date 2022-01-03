Local animal shelters and rescues take donations in honor of animal lover Betty White

(WIVB) — The nation continues to remember the life of longtime actress Betty White after she passed away Friday at the age of 99.

And now there’s a new local effort to honor her by giving back.

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue is taking donations of $17 on Venmo and Facebook. The 17 — for Bills QB Josh Allen’s number to show some Buffalo pride — while honoring Betty. Diamonds in the Ruff and Nickel City Canine are also taking donations in Betty’s name.

They’re just a few of the animal shelters and rescues across the country taking part in the fundraising effort. During her life, White supported a number of animal causes, including American Humane, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Endangered Wolf Center.