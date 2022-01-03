Local animal shelters and rescues take donations in honor of animal lover Betty White

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — The nation continues to remember the life of longtime actress Betty White after she passed away Friday at the age of 99.

And now there’s a new local effort to honor her by giving back.

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue is taking donations of $17 on Venmo and Facebook. The 17 — for Bills QB Josh Allen’s number to show some Buffalo pride — while honoring Betty. Diamonds in the Ruff and Nickel City Canine are also taking donations in Betty’s name.

They’re just a few of the animal shelters and rescues across the country taking part in the fundraising effort. During her life, White supported a number of animal causes, including American Humane, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Endangered Wolf Center.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now