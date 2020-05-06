Local artists putting creative works of art on display outside starting Sunday

(WIVB)–If you’re looking for a unique mother’s day activity while maintaining social distancing listen up.

Starting Sunday, artists from around Western New York will set up creative works of art, outside.

You can caravan around, with loved ones, to each installation.

A heart made of bicycle wheels, giant neon ants taking over a home, and more.

22 artists are hard at work creating and installing their giant works of art right now.

Many of the installations can be found in downtown Buffalo, but there is one in the Southtowns and a few in the Northtowns.

It’s called Proximity: The Search of Signs of Life and Art.

Two directors of local galleries came up with the idea. They based it off artists in Italy.

We spoke with one of the artists participating who says he hopes his colorful design will bring joy to his neighborhood and make people smile.

Josef Bajus will wrap his work around two trees in front of his home in Snyder.

The materials he’s using are all recycled.

He also says his piece will be able to withstand all the elements, rain, wind, and even snow.

All the artists will have their designs up and ready by 10 a.m. this Sunday morning.

The event runs for one week, Sunday, May 10th through Sunday, May 17th.