Local bakery serves up Bills Mafia themed bagels ahead of the big game against Kansas City

NIAGARA FALLS, NY. (WIVB) — Last year when the Bills made the playoffs, Joe Hotchkiss’s 8-year-old son Gavin suggested to his dad that he get in the spirit of the football season by adding a Buffalo Bills bagel to his restaurant’s menu.

Power City Eatery can be found in Niagara Falls just off of 3rd street. While they do have a wide variety of bagels, sandwiches, coffees, teas, and lattes, perhaps their most exciting menu item is that notorious red and blue breakfast item that makes you want to shout!

