BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Few things are better than delicious baked goods, except maybe when they’re powered by love. And that’s exactly what you’ll find here at Radah Baked Goods.

The husband-and-wife black-owned business got its start lee received his degree in higher education at buff state. He wanted to help his wife with her creative ventures which initially began with jewelry making and moved into the realm of baking.

Now, located on grant street in the west side bazaar, you can find the small business being operated by the husband-and-wife super team as they work together side by side.

To learn more about the shop, click here or watch the video above.