Local basketball leaders with ties to Kobe Bryant share memories of NBA legend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the world continues to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, those living in western New York with ties to superstar are sharing their memories.

“We met in the summer of ’95,” said Jason Rowe, the head basketball coach at Bishop Timon High School.

It was an invite-only basketball camp in New Jersey, where Jason Rowe first came across a young Kobe Bryant. The two were roommates during the camp which featured the top athletes from across the country.

“They gave us a magazine and I’m looking through the magazine and there’s a huge article centerfold of him. At the time I didn’t know he was the number one player in the country, he’s just my roommate right now. And we just sparked up conversation from there,” said Rowe.

Rowe says even at young age, Bryant knew he was destined for greatness.

“He says well I’m going to go to the NBA. But he said it with such conviction, he looked me in my eye and I literally jumped up, gave him a high five, gave him a hug, I said good luck,” said Rowe.

Call it luck or just pure talent — Bryant went on to play 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships.

News of his untimely death Sunday has sent shockwaves through the basketball community.

“He was a person of inspiration,” said Peter Jerebko, the director of athletic advancement at Erie Community College.

Peter Jerebko says he saw Bryant play in person several times. His nephew, Jonas Jerebko, has played for the Detroit Pistons and most recently the Golden State Warriors.

“And they shared a common injury. They both tore their achilles. And I’m sure they were touch with that about how to handle it,” said Jerebko.

Jerebko says Bryant was a class act.

“The way he treated his family, the way he treated the organization, he was a Laker for life that doesn’t happen very often nowadays,” said Jerebko.

For Rowe, when it comes to the game of life, he hopes players and people take from Bryant’s play book.

“Take every possession whether it’s on the court or off the court, take every possession serious because you never know when it can be taken away from you,” said Rowe.

The LA Clippers were scheduled to play the Lakers Tuesday at the Staples Center, but that game has been postponed. The Lakers are scheduled to play Portland Friday. The cheapest tickets on StubHub are about $1,000.