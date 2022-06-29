BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there’s never a bad time to enjoy a waffle or do a little light reading and at Fitz Books and Waffles, you can do both.
The bookstore/cafe is located on Ellicott Street in Downtown Buffalo and even offers outdoor patio seating for those looking to enjoy the ambiance of Summer.
Learn more about Fitz Books and Waffles by clicking here.
Jhas Williams is a traffic/feature reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of her work here.