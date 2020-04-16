Local businesses continue to work through uncertainty

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just days after the Buffalo Niagara Partnership asked businesses to share how the economic impact of the coronavirus has had an effect on them, a potentially devastating blow has hit some of those organizations.

CBS News has learned that the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has run out of money. In March, Congress approved $350 billion for PPP loans, which would be forgiven as long as businesses keep all employees on the payroll for eight weeks in the midst of the financial downturn. Businesses were able to apply for the loans through their bank. The SBA and Treasury is urging Congress to appropriate more money now.

South Buffalo manufacturer Zehnder Rittling is one of the companies which applied for a PPP loan. CEO Scott Pallotta says even though the money hasn’t been delivered, his loan has already been approved. So he expects to get the money.

“I think that’s the expectation. But I think in times like this, we expect the unexpected,” Pallotta said. “So we’re preparing every way possible.”

Incredible numbers from @MandT_Bank. A spokesperson says they approved Small Business Administration loans through the Paycheck Protection Program for 27,711 businesses over the last few weeks.



Darren Ascone is in a similar situation. He is the CEO of Hover Networks, a cloud-based communications provider. Ascone says his loan was approved Wednesday night, just before the PPP well ran dry.

Based in West Seneca, Hover Networks was planning to move to an expanded facility in Amherst this summer. But with construction halted, that’s unlikely to happen.

“Not only are we reliant on the vendors and the contractors that are building the building,” Ascone said. “But then we have to rely on the municipalities to give us our permitting and our inspections. From what we understand, that is going to be backed up indefinitely.”

Hover’s move in date is as uncertain as when Congress may approve more money for PPP loans. On Twitter Thursday, President Donald Trump called for lawmakers to appropriate additional funding for those loans, and blamed Democrats for the holdup.

“They are killing American small businesses,” Trump said. Stop playing politics Dems!”

In a statement to News 4, Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins noted hospitals need funding too.

“Congress can and should do both: replenish and improve the Paycheck Protection Program for our small businesses and workers and provide the funding needed to support the efforts of communities and health care workers,” said Higgins.

Dottie Gallagher, the President and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, noted even when money was available, it was difficult to obtain for certain businesses.

“We’ve heard in certain sectors, it’s been challenging for very small businesses that don’t have commercial banking relationships,” Gallagher said.

Purposefully timed to go out a few weeks after the initial stimulus was approved by Congress, Gallagher sent 10,000 businesses a survey this week. She’s trying to ascertain how they’ve handled the economic downturn. The Partnership is asking for a wide range of businesses to respond to the survey, which will be open until April 24th.

“Our goal is to get enough businesses to take the survey that we can start to drill down underneath what we can do for small business that might be different than what we can do for manufacturers,” Gallagher said.

Both Ascone and Pallotta have responded to the survey.

“From the telephone carrier perspective, we know the folks that should be busy,” said Ascone, Hover’s CEO. “We know how busy they’ve been in the past based on network usage. We know what they’re using now. So we can see from an analytical perspective who is struggling and who is not.”

“I think the important thing still goes back to everyone having a voice,” Pallotta added.