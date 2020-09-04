Local businesses worry as WNY’s spike in COVID 19 cases threatens reopening progress

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – With Western New York’s high coronavirus infection rate threatening the region’s reopening progresses, some restaurants are worried a second shut down could force some establishments already barely getting by to close for good.

“We’ve been following the rules, and following the rules, and following the rules, and then we see the spike because of other things, not because of what we’re doing, and it’s bothersome,” said Christopher McCann of Mooney’s in Kenmore.

Mooney’s, like many locally owned restaurants, is living with financial loss and trying to recover with reduced capacity reopening.

McCann says indoor dining only just reopened about six weeks ago and to go backward would be devastating.

“It would kill the restaurant business in Buffalo and the surrounding areas. Definitely kill us,” he said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warns shutting down again is a real possibility as Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to raise a red flag for the region.

“It’s a legitimate issue. We have the highest contraction rates of COVID-19, of the coronavirus, in all of New York State,” Poloncarz said during a press conference Thursday.

Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria is a small but popular operation in Kenmore.

“I want people to be able to eat out at restaurants again because I have a lot of friends here in the local restaurant industry who depend on the dine-in customers,” owner Jay Lengfelder said of the growing concern. “We adapted to takeout pretty easily since we do pizza, so I’m worried about the overall effect on the restaurant industry for sure.”

Langfelder says business is still not the same as before, but he’s adapted overall. That said, the spiking infection rate could delay his reopening of indoor dining for the foreseeable future.

“When the rate was low, we just thought for sure we’d be able to open, but now with the rate going back up, we’re considering after the Labor Day weekend maybe not to reopen,” he said. “We were planning on doing so before, but now it doesn’t look like as good of an option.”

Poloncarz says lowering the infection rate is up to people protecting themselves and each other.

“That would be devastating to a lot of businesses that are hanging on the edge. But people think I’m saying it’s a joke, and they’re yelling at me, like I’ve seen on social media, they’re saying ‘Poloncarz, you just want to shut us down.’ I don’t want to shut us down,” Poloncarz said. “That’s hurting revenue that would come into Erie County, and we’re facing a substantial budget shortfall for next year.”

At the same time, the New York State Restaurant Association wants federal relief, saying a loan program isn’t something restaurants can confidently pay back right now, especially those paying commercial rent.

“The restaurants are struggling just to stay open right now. If we go back to doing takeout again, you know, these little restaurants – the mom, pa places, the restaurants like mine that are locally owned and ran –I don’t know what will happen to us,” McCann said.

As for the demographics of who is testing positive, Poloncarz said don’t be so quick to blame only college students. He says the county tests and contact tracing show clusters within families and businesses, and says that people of all ages are getting the virus.

