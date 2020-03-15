1  of  2
Local college students move out early amid coronavirus crisis

(WIVB)–The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the college careers of thousands of young men and women across New York. This weekend, campuses emptied out, including Buffalo State.

Colleges throughout the SUNY system are taking a longer spring break, and for most courses, moving to internet-based distance learning for the rest of the semester.

Private colleges including Villa Maria, Hilbert and D’youville are also making the move to online learning for the time being.

Trocaire is making a similar move by moving up spring break to begin March 18 and moving many classes online for the rest of the semester.

