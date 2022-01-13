Local Democrats propose reforms to Western Regional OTB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Democrats are proposing reforms at Western Regional Off-Track Betting. This comes after a state audit revealed misuse of power and resources.

State Senator Tim Kennedy introduced legislation today that would change three policies at OTB.

First, it would restructure the board. Second, it would cap the allowance of promotional items to members, including Bills tickets and gifts.

And third, it bans the use of OTB cars as take-home vehicles.

“These three reforms that I’m putting forward in the way of three pieces of separate legislation will go a long way at restoring public trust, creating accountability and transparency at the OTB, and ensuring that there is responsiveness and accountability once and for all,” said Senator Kennedy.

OTB has since responded.