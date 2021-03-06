Local dog looking for a home spends the day shopping at Totally Buffalo

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 3-year-old dog named Jackson is looking for his forever home and spent the day at the Totally Buffalo store trying to get adopted.

Jackson is currently living in a boarding facility after being rescued by Magic’s Mission Beagle and Hound Rescue, according to Sweet Buffalo.

Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo teamed up to make the boxers’ day special. He met with visitors, enjoyed smelling the popcorn and wore a special bandana that said “You Should Totally Adopt Me!”

We’re told Jackson was a perfect gentleman according to Totally Buffalo Store Owner Mary Friona.







Courtesy: Sweet Buffalo

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Jackson, click here.

Watch Jackson’s shopping day below: