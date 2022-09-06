

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a virtual meeting, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week.

Natasha Sutherland, owner of Stein Farms, joined News 4 at 10 discuss the effects on local farmers.

In 2021, Cornell University conducted a study on the effects of overtime laws on agriculture production costs and competitiveness. To view the study click here.

