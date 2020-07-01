Local father working to get life back on track for son, after accident leaves him paralyzed

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda father is working to get his life back on track for his son, after a motorcycle accident left him paralyzed. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares his story and how you can help.

Before his motorcycle accident back in 2015, Tyler Snickles was an active 24-year-old. He was a new father, at the time his son was just six weeks old, when doctors told him he was paralyzed from the neck down.

“I was such a worker before this,” said Snickles. “I was the sole provider.”

Five years later, Tyler’s living in Utica at a nursing facility. Due to his injuries he can no longer work and needs 24 hour care.

His son, Hunter is now about to turn 5 and living in Buffalo. The pair hasn’t been able to see each other due to Covid-19.

Tyler’s working toward getting a place of his own, closer to home with 24 hour care, but as you can imagine it’s expensive. So a Gofundme page has been created to help him reach his goal.

He hopes his life altering experience helps others to appreciate what they have. “It’s the simple things in life that I want people to be grateful for,” said Snickles.

