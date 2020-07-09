Local fire departments receive federal funding to buy PPE for first responders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Swormville Fire Company received federal funding to purchase PPE for first responders protecting communities from COVID-19, Congressman Brian Higgins announced Thursday.

Hamburg received $4,161.29, and Swormville received $3,265.76.

Higgins says the sums were allocated by Congress as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s FY 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

According to the Congressman, this program provides funds for the purchase of PPE and related supplies for first responders during the pandemic.

“Our volunteer fire department budgets are stretched thin during traditional times and a pandemic brings new procedures and expenses. This emergency grant program helps to support the added costs of keeping our first responders and the communities they serve safe,” Higgins said.