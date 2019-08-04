Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Local girl gives back with lemonade

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST AUROA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 7-year-old girl from Western New York is giving back to the first responders who helped saved her life.

Emerson Andrzejczak was just 2-years-old when Mercy Flight flew her from Batavia to Oishei Children’s Hospital. To thank them, she sold lemonade Saturday to raise money for the organization.

Andrzejczak’s mother said every minute mattered and she credits those crews with getting her daughter to the hospital fast.

She said they’re also in the beginning stages of planning out a toy drive to help Oishei Children’s hospital .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss