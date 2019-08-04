Local girl gives back with lemonade

EAST AUROA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 7-year-old girl from Western New York is giving back to the first responders who helped saved her life.

Emerson Andrzejczak was just 2-years-old when Mercy Flight flew her from Batavia to Oishei Children’s Hospital. To thank them, she sold lemonade Saturday to raise money for the organization.

Andrzejczak’s mother said every minute mattered and she credits those crews with getting her daughter to the hospital fast.

She said they’re also in the beginning stages of planning out a toy drive to help Oishei Children’s hospital .