Local grocery stores take on the first day of mask-less shopping; some shoppers are masking-up, some are not

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most grocery stores in Western New York are not requiring that vaccinated customers wear face masks, but there are a few that are requiring it, so bring your mask just in case.

“We’ve taken down all the signs. We feel there’s no way to monitor it without asking everyone if they have a card, and we’re not going to do that,” said Brett Whitmore Save A Lot in Kenmore.

The Save A Lot is one of many stores in the area that have decided to go the route of the honor system when it comes to customers masking-up. Many vaccinated shoppers, however, are still holding tight to their masks.

“I’m going to wear my mask to be on the safe side because you don’t know if everyone has the shot,” said Linda Jones, Save A Lot shopper.

“I decided to wear my mask and you know what? I love it. Even though I’m vaccinated, it’s better to be safe,” said Maxine Caver, Save A Lot shopper.

At Dash’s Market, they’re doing the honor system as well, the management says that it’s been going well so far.

Other grocery stores like Wegmans, Tops and Aldi are also not requiring vaccinated people to wear masks.

“Tops is following the CDC and the New York State guidelines that it is optional for those who are fully vaccinated to not wear a mask when shopping at Tops,” said Kathy Sautter Public and Media Relations Manager for Tops Friendly Markets.

The Lexington Cooperative Market has decided have everyone mask-up regardless of vaccination status.