Local groups come together to prevent domestic violence in WNY

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Community leaders say domestic violence is on the rise in Western New York. In 2019 there has been 14 homicides related to domestic violence in Erie County. Various groups working to end domestic violence came together Saturday to make sure that’s not repeated this year.

During a fundraiser Saturday, members of I Have A Voice, No More Tears and the Erie County DA’s office met with people in the community.

Their goal is to raise awareness of domestic violence. It was also an opportunity for these organizations to answer any questions people might have. This includes educating people on what counts as domestic violence, how to spot the warning signs and who to reach out to.

Organizers say this event lets people know that options are out there.

“There’s an embarrassment and shame factor connected with people who have suffered domestic violence,” Pastor Keith Colvin said. “They want us all to think that their family life is fine but if we can get them to understand they’re going down a path that’s only going to get worse if we can get them to speak up now, it’ll make a difference.”

Organizers say some of the warning signs of domestic violence include verbal abuse, yelling, pushing and secluding yourself from friends and family.