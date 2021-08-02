Local gyms and restaurants weigh-in on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “suggestion” to move to a vaccine-only admission practice

Governor Andrew Cuomo made a plea to private business owners in the state to put in place a vaccine-only mask policy during his public address Monday morning.

The statement was not a mandate, but simply a suggestion he said.

“If I go to a restaurant and I’m sitting at a table, and a table right next to me, I want to know that they’re vaccinated. I believe it’s in your business interest to run an vaccine only establishment,” Cuomo said.

“No, I think after 18 months now, everyone knows Covid-19. We know what’s happened, we’ve been through this all before,” said Brandon Carr owner of The Quarter – Buffalo’s New Orleans Kitchen. ” I think everyone has the right to make their own decisions. They have the right to stay home if they’re not comfortable. They have the right to wear a mask if they want to.”

Carr says he has no intention on putting a vaccine mandate in place for his customers or his staff.

When it comes to gyms, the owner of Catalyst Fitness says she doesn’t intend on putting new rules in place either, although if the governor decides to make a mandate on his own, then she will follow it.

“I am a rule follower and if the governor says to do something, I will comply and I will follow the rules,” said Amy Bueme owner of Catalyst Fitness.