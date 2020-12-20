Local health expert weighs in on potential risks for COVID spread after Bills fans gather at airport

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Cuomo mentioned that he would allow fans inside Bills stadium for a playoff game, but only if it made sense to do so. And that means if case numbers are low enough and people are doing what they can to prevent further spread.

A big factor in that is limiting large gatherings. But last night outside the Buffalo airport, hundreds if not thousands of Bills fans gathered to welcome the team back from their game against the Denver Broncos.

This has always been a tradition, but in the coronavirus era, Doctor Richard Charles said it could be a concern.

News 4 was at the airport last night, where a lot of fans wearing face coverings, but there were also a lot of fans not wearing face coverings.

Dr. Charles, who’s the Chief Medical Officer at General Physician says it’s too early to tell if last night’s event caused an increase in cases.

He does want to remind the community to follow the health guidelines when possible.

“We all have really wanted individuals to practice social distancing and wear masks and certainly that’s what we would want to advocate for the community. I understand that excitement of last night’s events but we would really encourage everyone to practice social distancing to wear their masks and to try t protect each other.” Dr. Richard Charles, Chief Medical Officer, at General Physician

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also weighed in on last night’s gathering. During a news conference earlier today, he said he expected the excitement but not the large gathering that happened. Brown says he’s disappointed.

As far as allowing fans in the stadium for a playoff game, Governor Cuomo says that’s going to be up to the state health commissioner.