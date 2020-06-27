Local health experts say fight against coronavirus isn’t over

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dr. Raul Vazquez CEO of Urban Family Practice says the fight against coronavirus is far from over. As some restaurants and businesses are reopening he says it’s not the time to let your guard down.

“I know everyone wants to get out and it’s nice to be outside and do these things but you got to still continue to be careful.”



He says they’ve been doing 15-30 tests a day at the Great Buffalo United Accountable Health Care Network or Gbuahn. That includes both diagnostic and antibody testing. He says they’re seeing about 5 percent of people testing positive in the area

“I know that at the state level the numbers are lower but I think a lot of it’s because we’re retesting people, as you’re going into work we’re being restested and that can really throw the numbers.”



Vazquez says testing is still very important. That’s why he’s partnered with several businesses including dental offices and even churches to get people tested.



“It helps bring awareness to covid-19, but then people who may not want may have thought not to come out and get tested it’s a way to hook them in and make sure they’re tested.”

Health experts say the virus will ramp up again in the fall.Dr. Vazquez says there are several lessons learned from dealing with the virus during the past few months.



“We can do telehealth, we can do a lot of different things we might have to go back to some of the things we did before but at least we know that we’re watching for it and we’re being careful.”

Testing is available at Gbuahn Monday through Friday from 9a-m to 4 p.m.

They also have mobile testing where they’re able to go to people’s homes.

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.