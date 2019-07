BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local fourth grade students are helping save Monarch butterflies.

Students and teachers from the Errick Road Elementary School in North Tonawanda will plant milkweed seeds in the pollinator area next to Tifft Nature Preserve.

This event is the result of a letter students wrote to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Two students wrote to officials about their concern over the declining Monarch butterfly population.

The event happens Monday at 10:30 a.m.