Teen Latina business owner has big plans for the future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB TV) — Ever since she was little, Emily Colon has liked making her own things and trying to sell them.

That’s something that has stayed with her over the years, and in March, she launched Beauty Plug, her very own business, which sells lipgloss, accessories, and more.

March is when the pandemic hit New York State, virtually shutting down all non-essential businesses. But Colon says she kept a positive attitude, noting Beauty Plug is largely online.



“I feel like the quarantine and everything, a lot of people are shopping online and looking to support small businesses, so it really gave me a good opportunity,” Colon said.

The 14-year-old is proud of her success so far.

“I’ve shipped to different state, one country, out of the countries, so I’m pretty grateful.”

And she supplements sales with pop-up shops here in Buffalo, near where she lives.

“People from the building, my brand ambassador who models my products came to support, a lot of people came.”

Emily is also proud to be Latina. She makes of point of writing on her website that Beaty Plug is a Latina-owned business. News 4 asked her why it’s important for her to share that with her customers.

“Because I don’t really see a lot of small Latina businesses, so I’m actually proud to be one them, and actually grow as a Latina business,” Colon explained.

She’s motivated by her her family members and their heritage.

“My dad was also a businessman. He had his own barbershop before he passed. That kind of inpired me a little bit. My aunt on my Latina side also has her own business. She does nails. So I guess they both pretty inspired me.”

She also admires another Latina young woman, Monica Silva, who’s inspiring other to be their own boss. with more than 55,000 Instagram follows and 16,000 YouTube subscribers.

“Her name is Audacity Cosmetics. She’s also a Latina business, so I really look up to her. She’s really motivating.”

Emily hopes to get her cosmetology license and eventually launch her own line of products.

You can check out Beauty Plug on social media. Emily Colon is “beautyplug716″ on Instagram and “beauty.plug_” on TikTok.

Erica Brecher is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.