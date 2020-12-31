Local leader say tailgating will be prohibited and enforced by police

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.(WIVB)– “There will be no tailgating. It was one of the key things we were pushing for…as well as New York State. There will be no tailgating, at all, with regards to the lots that exist,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in a press conference Wednesday.

This doesn’t exactly come as a surprise for Hammer’s Lot owner Eric Matwijow. He says it’s been great to see the team succeed, but hard not to have folks in his lot.

“I’m sort of numb to the thing that we haven’t had parking this year at all. That, besides the financial aspect of it, you meet friends and stuff.”

Back in August he was able to host a socially distant “trial run” tailgate party. He says it was successful, but not enough for the state.

“The government has to blend everybody in together. But it really does stink. There are some of us who run {the lot} professionally, have taken it seriously. We could have spaced people out, had the mask requirements and all that.”

For Bills Mafia House owner, Shane Prouty, he’s been holding small gatherings at his home… the one that’s known for tailgates. He says having a few of his family members and close friends is different than the usual scene.

“So when people think of tailgating they think of lots of beers and beers flying and people jumping through tables and hugging and jumping on shoulders, and things like that.”

He wants to encourage everyone to be smart about how they cleebrate, as the team needs Bill’s Mafia’s support.



“We want the Bills, the players and those people in the organization to know that we’re still here and we’re not going anywhere.”

News 4 is expecting to learn more about what the COVID rules will look like at the game, as well as how those rules will be enforced, in the coming weeks.