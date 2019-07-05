Local leader sides with workers in Spot Coffee protest

Some Spot Coffee workers are protesting for the second day in a row-over what they’re calling the unfair firing of three employees.

State leaders for the union The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations , say two workers from locations on Hertel and Elmwood Avenue were fired for trying to form a union.

They also say a manager at spot coffee in Williamsville was fired for refusing to name the employees involved.

State Senator Tim Kennedy says he stands behind those protesting.

