BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 21-year-old Carlos Hernandez is dead after crashing his dirt bike on Bailey Avenue.

Police have been dealing with people driving dirt bikes on city streets for years.

They said Hernandez was driving an unregistered dirt bike down Bailey Avenue and hit the side of a car.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike, and died at the scene.

It happened in Rasheed N.C. Wyatt’s district. He said people complain to him about the dangers of these bikes all the time.

“It’s a real problem and we don’t want to see another fatality happened based on this because the impact on that individual who’s involved in it. It’s just a dangerous situation and I hope young people will take heed and not do it.”

Bob Weaver owns Bob Weaver Motorsports & Marine and said these bikes aren’t made to be driven on the street.

“They have knobby tires on them as opposed to smooth tires for road use so when you get on a dirt bike, motocross bike, on a street it’s high powered but you’re on little tiny squares. It’s very slippery, they’re not made to be ridden on blacktop they’re made for dirt,” Weaver said.

The law says police can’t chase these dirt bikes because it’s too dangerous.

Captain Tommy Champion said Buffalo police have been working to crack down on these vehicles.

They recently confiscated 200 illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s through a detail with state police and the sheriff’s office.

“Those vehicles aren’t made for city driving and you put yourself at risk and your community at risk,” Captain Champion said.

Anyone who sees a dirt bike driving on the street should call 911.

People who see one of these bikes parked on the street can call the tip line at 847-2255. If information from the tip line leads to confiscation of bikes, the caller will receive a $100 reward.

