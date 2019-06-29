Local leaders honored by gun violence awareness group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An advocacy group is recognizing Mayor Byron Brown for his efforts to stop gun violence.

New Yorkers Against Gun Violence honored both Buffalo’s mayor and Congressman Brian Higgins on Friday night.

The group promotes gun safety legislation and policies. They awarded Brown and Higgins for their efforts to crack down on gun violence.

Mayor Brown marked the occasion by making Friday Gun Violence Awareness Day in Buffalo.

“Even one gun-related death is one too many,” Brown said.

The New Yorkers Against Gun Violence also celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday night.