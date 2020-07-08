Local leaders react to Gov. Cuomo’s announcement on schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown says the Buffalo School Board has been hard at work creating their own reopening guidelines, and he trusts leaders to make the right decision.

“I have great confidence, in our superintendent. Dr. Cash has been doing a fantastic job, his management team, and the elected members of the school board. They have been in close consultation with the State of New York, and I’m sure they’ll make the right decision for the children in the City of Buffalo,” Brown said.

Some leaders want regional control over reopening school.

Congressman Tom Reed, state lawmakers, and superintendents from 20 schools held a press conference in the Southern Tier today.

They say community leaders can be trusted with a careful and thorough reopening of schools that is focused on safety.