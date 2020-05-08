Local meat supply chain still recovering from executive order keeping production plants open

TOWN OF WALES, N.Y. (WIVB)–More than a week after President Trump signed an executive order requiring meat production plants to remain open, the meat supply chain is still recovering.

News 4 took a look at the local meat supply over the next several weeks.

We visited Thorpe’s Organic Family Farm in the Town of Wales where they raise their own dairy cows, beef cattle, pigs, and chickens.

Over the last month or so they have seen business quadruple partly because some people can’t find what they need at the store or they’re exploring organic food.

It’s a good problem to have but at least for now the farm has no meat to sell.

We also visited Ford Brothers Wholesale Meats in the Cattaraugus County Town of Ashford.

It’s not a slaughterhouse but about 30 tons of meat goes through there every day, so they have a pretty good idea of where the meat supply chain is and where it goes from here.

Ford Brothers brings in beef and pork from states like Missouri and Nebraska and supplies places like Dash’s and Federal Meat Markets.

President Mark Strub says meat processing plants are increasing capacity but not only are people cooking meat at home than before but unfortunately, some consumers are buying extra just in case.