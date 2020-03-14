Local mission ready to serve others amid coronavirus crisis

(WIVB)–A local mission is preparing to serve a vulnerable population who may suffer most as the coronavirus crisis continues.



Sister Mary Johnice knows that when supplies become scarce, it the poorest who lose access to the goods they depend on first. She says regular visitors to the Response to Love Center rely on those trips for food and clothes.



Right now, there are sufficient supplies for a few weeks, but after that, she says they’ll need more food as well as supplies like paper towels, toilet paper, and cash donations.



“We’re going to have children coming to us if the schools are closed. So we’re going to need their cereal, we’re going to need fruit for them. For the people who are homeless, for the people who are living in the streets, people in rooming houses who have no access to cooking supplies, what we want to do is give them the snap tab cans so that they will be able to eat out the can,” Johnice said.

She’s asking Western New Yorkers to step up with these donations and drop off sanitizers, canned food, and reusable bags. She invites people to come see the mission so they can see and understand the need.

“So it’s all coming together. Dispelling the fear and just saying ‘we can do this together.’ but I need your help. We need your help.”