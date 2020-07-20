Local model spreads message of body positivity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo native, Caralyn Mirand Koch started her modeling career just about a decade ago, when she was a senior in high school.

“Instead of filling out scholarship information, I was submitting my senior portraits online,” she said. “A lady you may know, Tyra Banks was having a teen plus size modeling competition.”

Caralyn was runner up in the competition. “Little did I know, it was only the beginning,” she said.

She headed off to college ,earning a degree in business and psychology at Clarkson University.

During that time she modeled here and there. And moved back home to Buffalo to figure out her true passion.

“The one thing I just kept coming back to was making women feel good about themselves,” she said.

She began using her social media as her platform. Now with more than 230-thousand followers on her Instagram page, her mission is to help each and everyone of them feel good in their skin.

Most recently she was featured on Amazon the Drop, with an all inclusive line she helped create, called Carlayn Mirand the Drop.

“I told them a non negotiable for me was the sizing on the collection needed to be extended,” she said. “This was the first collection Amazon has ever done from an XXS to a 3XL.”

She went on to say, “I designed it with every body type , realizing that we all come in different shapes and sizes and that’s a beautiful thing. That should be celebrated.”

And it was certainly a success! “The Drop” puts up the line for a total of 30 hours or less, and several items of Caralyn’s sold out!

“As a model I always noticed things and how they fit and now it was my chance to create that for someone else,” she said.”

To follow her journey you can find her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

