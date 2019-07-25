Local non-profit gives kids a chance to learn how to sail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A group of kids got the chance to be out on the water and learn something new today.

The non-profit, Sail Buffalo, took a group of kids from the YWCA out on the water today.

They learned how to sail while gaining the confidence that comes with it.

Leaders of Sail Buffalo say the sport can increase wellness, broaden a kids’ horizon, teach them how to trust, and get them active, outside, away from the computer screens.

Other sports, along with arts and crafts were also included in the event today.

Sail Buffalo has been taking underprivileged children out on the water, in Western New York, since 2013.