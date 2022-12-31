BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight Days of Hope partnered with the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Highmark to help those in need following the Blizzard of ’22.
Volunteers from multiple churches put together more than one thousand bags of non-perishables and necessities. Many of the items were given out on Saturday, benefiting more than 500 families in the community.
- Local organizations give back to those in need after blizzard
- Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible listeria risk
- Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated
- Alex Tuch scores in OT, Sabres beat East-leading Bruins for 6th straight win
- BYU football player, 22, dies in tragic accident