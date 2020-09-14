Local organizations team up for Pediatric Cancer Awareness fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-The PUNT Foundation and Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund are teaming up with Niagara Chocolates.



It’s part of Pediatric Cancer Awareness month. Sunday morning people could buy a 10-pack of the candy bars at Tops Markets across Western New York to benefit both organizations.



Roswell Park says this campaign is helping to raise awareness about childhood cancer.



“We want all of Western New York to shine gold and when you’re looking to support pediatric programs, especially those families who are affected by a cancer diagnosis, we want you to think of those local kids and help programs like Courage of Carly to benefit those families and give kids an opportunity,” said Jennifer Hickok, director of corporate partnerships at Roswell Park.



Part of the funds raised will also help research that could change the way pediatric cancer is diagnosed and treated.