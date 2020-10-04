Local organizations team up to register voters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The last day to register to vote is less than a week away now, and local organizations are hard at work getting every last person than can to register.



Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, the Health Care Education Project, and the Greater New York Hospital Association teamed up for Saturday’s registration drive.



They offered free hot dogs and hamburgers to people who registered. Mark Glasgow, the President of Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals said they’re trying to help people stay informed.



“In the weeks leading up to the election, we really want to make sure everyone out there is as educated as possible in the election process and the candidates as well.”



The deadline to register to vote in New York is October 9th.