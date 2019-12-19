Local politicians weigh in on impeachment vote

This impeachment vote is a farce that cheapens democracy. The President’s opponents are driven by blind hatred of a President they simply couldn’t beat in 2016 and are deathly afraid they can’t beat in 2020.” Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw

Today the House Democrats made a grave mistake voting to impeach President Trump as a culmination of what can only be described as a baseless and partisan witch hunt. We have not been presented with solid evidence of a single impeachable offense, and yet our airwaves and computer screens have been dominated by this biased publicity stunt. Nancy Pelosi and her cohorts have wasted our time and tax dollars trying to undo an election and I for one have had enough. Congress needs to get back to work passing legislation and voters need to remember this day when they cast their ballots in 2020.” Beth Parlato, candidate for Congress in NY-27

“Today’s vote by House Democrats to impeach President Trump marks the sad completion of a process over three years in the making. Since election night in 2016, Democrats have set out to overturn the will of the American people and remove our democratically elected president. The use of impeachment as a partisan campaign tool by Speaker Pelosi, Congressman Nadler, and Congressman Schiff is an embarrassment and should sit uneasily with any American. I fear for the precedent that this sham impeachment will have on American democracy going forward. “Throughout this process, the residents of New York’s 27th Congressional District have been without a voice in Washington to call out this sham attack on our president. It is time for Gov. Cuomo to end the political games and to call a special election so our community can finally have someone in Congress fighting for our conservative values and President Trump’s agenda.” New York State Senator Rob Ortt

“The only things standing between a democracy and a dictatorship is the separation of powers and the rule of law. As Members of Congress we take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution compels impeachment of the President for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. The solicitation of a favor from the Ukraine President in exchange for personal, political gain is a bribe and an abuse of power. The evidence is clear, the facts are totally undisputed, and the intent is confirmed by the President’s own Ambassador and Chief of Staff. “There is no joy in impeachment, but the President’s actions demand it. Inviting foreign interference in U.S. elections is a threat to our security and democracy. Congress has an obligation to serve as the People’s check and balance to the abuse of power. Through the Constitution, the framers sought a nation committed to uphold the promise of justice, integrity and independence. Today the House of Representatives delivered a vote keeping that promise.” Congressman Brian Higgins