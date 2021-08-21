Local restaurant trying to “bring joy back to the city” welcoming Bills fans back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We stopped by Soho on Chippewa to see how members of the Mafia cheered the team on.

The downtown bar and restaurant opened its doors early to give fans a fun place to kick back and watch the game.

General Manager Kelsie Flynn tells us it’s great to welcome people back this season.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air this summer kinda getting back to normalcy. We’re still monitoring people who are not vaccinated, making sure we’re doing the proper precautions,” said Soho General Manager Kelsie Flynn.

“You know try to bring joy to the city like we normally have every Bills season.”

If you missed out on the fun Saturday, don’t worry.

Soho tells us they will throw a Bills party every Sunday and for primetime games.