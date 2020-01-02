Local restaurants are serving up support for playoffs-bound Bills

(WIVB) – As the Buffalo Bills get ready for this Saturday’s Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans, the Western New York community is serving up their support.

Several local restaurants have rolled out special menu items or entire menus in honor of the playoff-bound Bills.

Flip Burger, 704 Maple Road, is offering up a special “Playoff Burger”. The 4 oz. burger has a special Buffalo twist, topped with shredded chicken, Frank’s Red Hot, and bleu cheese, as well as onions, tomato and lettuce.

“We just got excited for the Bills making the playoffs, so we tried to come up with an idea for a promotion to support them,” Flip Burger president Daniel Vecchies said. “We decided to make a burger that’s Buffalo-themed.”

The burger sells for $6.59 and will be available as long as the Bills are in the post-season, Vecchies said.

“Hopefully they make it!” he added.

The Grapevine Restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard has designed a special playoff menu for Saturday’s game, filled with Buffalo favorites like wings, chicken fingers, French onion soup and mozzarella sticks.

All of the appetizer menu items are either $5 or $8. The menu will be in affect for the bar and bar seating area on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is one of the menus we got together right away,” Grapevine owner Liza Pane said. “The Bills are going to the playoffs- how exciting for the whole area and the whole community!”

The restaurant will continue to offer the special playoff menu if the Bills advance in the playoffs- “which they will!” Pane said.

In addition to the playoff menu, Grapevine will be offering free shakes and smoothies when the Bills score on gameday.

If your bar or restaurant has created a special menu item for the Bills playoff game, email me at kaley.lynch@wivb.com to be added to the list!

